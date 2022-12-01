Ex-Red explains how Dubai training camp can play a ‘very important part in the season’ for Liverpool

Fabio Aurelio has explained that Liverpool players will benefit greatly when they head to Dubai for a warm weather training camp later this month.

There are seven of Jurgen Klopp’s squad currently representing their nations at the Qatar World Cup but the rest of the players will also be heading to the Middle East for slightly different reasons.

The FA Cup champions will complete a number of different sessions while also facing Lyon and AC Milan in friendlies during their time in the Gulf nation, something that will benefit the Reds greatly as they prepare for the second half of the campaign according to the ex-Red.

“Those Reds not in action in Qatar won’t be too far away from next week,” Aurelio told Liverpoolfc.com.

“European clubs probably aren’t used to a break in the middle of the season – but I think this could help some teams.

“I remember I had an extended, mid-season training camp when I came back to Brazil with Gremio. It was during the Confederations Cup in 2013. We didn’t go anywhere but I found it really beneficial.

“I’d just come back from an ACL injury and played only a few games. It was a good time to do something like a small ‘pre-season’ prior to the league’s restart.”

From the ‘big six’ clubs in the Premier League that have players competing at the World Cup, Liverpool players have played the second least amount of minutes combined after their Arsenal counterparts, while players from Manchester City have played more than three times the amount of minutes as those from the FA Cup champions.

This suggests that many of those in the City squad could return back to England fatigued and needing a rest whereas the Reds will be one of the freshest sides in the division and will be ready for a big push during the second half of the season.

READ MORE: Dortmund chief insists there’ll be no ‘gifts’ to Liverpool regarding Bellingham pursuit despite the Reds being his ‘preferred club’

The friendly games provide the likes of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino, Thiago Alcantara and Andy Robertson with some much-needed game time to keep them ticking over during the break.

Aurelio also believes the players will enjoy some time away from the cold weather they’re currently experiencing in England.

“Getting away from the cold of England at the start of winter is always nice! The warm weather can help with the players’ conditioning as well,” the Brazilian added.

“Of course it won’t be easy to work tactically given some players won’t be back from the World Cup. But it’s a good time to prepare those players not involved, getting minutes in their legs with the games planned.

“It’s a new situation for clubs. I believe the break can play a very important part in the season ahead for the team who takes advantage of it best.

“Let’s hope it’s Liverpool, who have the big task of Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on December 22 in their first game back.”

Following our defeat of Derby County in the League Cup at the beginning of November, our defence of the trophy continues against the Etihad outfit and it would be great to send out a message of intent with a strong performance against the Sky Blues.

Let’s hope the lads benefit from their time in Dubai and that the seven lads competing in Qatar remain fit and healthy ahead of the return of domestic football.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴