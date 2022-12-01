‘More likely outcome’ of FSG’s Liverpool sale revealed; yet to receive a ‘compelling offer’ for full takeover – Boston Globe

With FSG placing Liverpool on the market last month, it’s now believed that the owners are leaning towards a partial sale of the club, according to the Boston Globe.

John Henry and co. do remain interested in a full sale, however, but are yet to receive a ‘compelling offer’ according to the report, meaning a minority investment is a more likely option as things stand.

There have been numerous names linked with a move for the Anfield outfit in recent weeks, ranging from Middle Eastern-based consortiums to former Microsoft CEO Steve Balmer.

The process of selling the Reds and finding a suitable investor may have been made slightly more difficult in recent weeks after Manchester United were also placed up for sale by their current owners, the Glazer family.

The Red Devils, just like the FA Cup champions, are a huge global brand and interested parties may be torn between pumping cash into the Old Trafford outfit or the Merseysiders.

According to Forbes, Jurgen Klopp’s side is valued somewhere in the region of $4.45bn with their bitter rivals valued slightly higher at $4.6bn.

FSG have brought a lot of stability to the club since their arrival in 2010 but the idea of change and the uncertainty it brings will be a cause for concern for many Liverpool fans.

With Kopites calling for more investment into the squad than our current owners may be willing to provide, the idea of welcoming fresh faces into the club who are willing to splash the cash is exciting, however.

Our German tactician has been reassured that the current situation regarding our owners and the potential sale of the club will not affect our activity in upcoming the transfer market.

