Interesting World Cup statistic suggests Liverpool could thrive once domestic football returns later this month

Findings suggest that Liverpool could be one of the freshest ‘big six’ sides in the Premier League when domestic football returns after the Qatar World Cup.

Research completed by journalist Ben Browning and relayed on his official Twitter account has found that Reds players have completed just 771 minutes of action across the group stages so far which is more than 3x less than the Manchester City players competing at the tournament.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were the least represented club out of the recognised ‘big six’ at the tournament, though, with seven players while the Citizens had the most (16).

The decision to host the tournament both in the Middle East and in the winter came as a huge surprise and we’re yet to see how club sides will cope with the disruption to the traditional footballing calendar.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are the only side from the big six that has seen their players earn less minutes (612) than the FA Cup champions which will give Gunners fans huge confidence as they look to continue their fine form in the English top-flight that currently has them five points clear at the top.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are sat sixth in the table and experienced a far from convincing start to the campaign but finished strongly before the break for the World Cup.

Across all competitions, we have won eight of our last 10 games and will be looking to capitalise on the fatigue that our rivals may be experiencing in the new year.

The Anfield outfit face City in the League Cup on December 22 in their first game back following the break before a trip to Villa Park on Boxing Day.

The members of Klopp’s squad who aren’t representing their nation in Qatar will head to Dubai shortly to complete some warm weather training and to also face Lyon and AC Milan in friendly matches.

Let’s hope that when domestic football does return later this month we’re looking fresh and ready for a huge second half to the campaign.

Outfield minutes played so far this WC* by the Premier League big 6: Manchester City: 2327

Manchester United: 1790

Tottenham: 1624

Chelsea: 1489

Liverpool: 771

Arsenal: 612 Looking good for Arsenal and Liverpool at the moment. *Not including stoppage time. — Ben Browning (@BenBrowning3) November 30, 2022

