Liverpool make offer for 25-year-old AC Milan midfielder with the Serie A giants ‘interested’ in two Reds stars – report

Liverpool have reportedly made a bid for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer as Jurgen Klopp’s search for a new midfielder continues, that’s according to Corriere Dello Sport (via the Liverpool Echo).

The Algeria international has been linked with a move to Anfield previously and with him entering the final 12 months of his deal with the San Siro-based outfit at the end of the season, it’s a move that the Serie A giants may sanction if they’re to receive the right offer.

It’s currently unclear whether the move would see the versatile midfielder arrive on Merseyside in January or in the summer but with many of our current options now the wrong side of 30 and defensive midfielder Fabinho struggling for form during the first half of the season, reinforcements in the middle of the park are needed.

The AC Milan No. 4 has featured in every single game for the Italian champions this term (across all competitions) and appears to be a very important player for his manager Stefano Pioli.

In addition to the speculation surrounding a move for the 25-year-old, the Rossoneri are believed to be interested in two Reds midfielders who are set to be free agents at the end of the current campaign.

The seven-time Champions League winners are still looking to replace Franck Kessie, who joined Barcelona in the summer, and are weighing up moves for either Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – according to Calciomercato (via the Liverpool Echo).

It appears unlikely that the pair will extend their stay at the club beyond the summer and Klopp has reportedly made Jude Bellingham his ‘top priority’ across the next two transfer windows.

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is another of the names being linked with the FA Cup champions, despite Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Ecuadorian won’t leave the Seagulls until the summer at the earliest.

At the moment there is a lot of speculation surrounding our midfield so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks and months.

