Plettenberg makes confident admission regarding chances of Klopp’s former colleague succeeding Julian Ward

Florian Plettenberg has told Liverpool supporters to ‘wait and see’ as reports continue to link Sven Mislintat with the sporting director role at Anfield.

Julian Ward is leaving the FA Cup champions at the end of the season and the trusted Sky Sports reported revealed yesterday that the German is now being considered by the Reds to suceed the Englishman.

Now, courtesy of his official Twitter account, Plettenberg has responded to a claim from Bild’s Christian Falk who suggested Mislintat won’t succeed Ward on Merseyside and he’s not even in the running for the role.

“No worries. We trust our sources as always✌️And as reported: No negotiations so far but he is on the list. Wait and see … ✔️,” the reporter tweeted.

The former Arsenal chief scout worked alongside Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund between 2008 and 2015 and helped the Bundesliga outfit sign players such as Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Shinji Kagawa.

READ MORE: Pundit believes Liverpool would be happy to sell ‘monster’ midfielder in order to sign 24-year-old PL star

The fact that Mislintat has already worked alongside our German tactician is a positive but the fact that we’re looking to recruit from the outside may also lead to some uncertainty for Reds fans.

Michael Edwards was extremely effective during his time as sporting director and Ward appeared to have the skillset required to continue our impressive transfer activity.

We’ll just have to listen to the very reliable Plettenberg and just ‘wait and see’ what happens in the coming months.

Check his tweet out below via Twitter:

No worries. We trust our sources as always ✌🏽 And as reported: No negotiations so far but he is on the list. Wait and see … ✔️ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 1, 2022

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴