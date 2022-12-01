Pundit believes Liverpool would be happy to sell ‘monster’ midfielder in order to sign 24-year-old PL star

Alan Sutton has suggested that Liverpool would be happy to see Fabinho leave the club if it meant they could sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

The Brazil international, who’s currently at the World Cup in Qatar with his national side, has struggled for form for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season.

West Ham midfielder Rice has impressed for his club and country recently, however, and is being linked with a move to a ‘big six’ club.

“If they can get Declan Rice then yes I think it would be,” the Scotsman told Football Insider (via Transfer Tavern) when asked if the signing of the 23-year-old to replace our No. 3 would be a good one.

“Fabinho is a fantastic player and has been a great servant to the club. But if you are looking long-term and you want to get someone like Rice, you might need to open up a gap within the midfield.

“I still think it will be difficult, we are talking about a massive amount of money for any of these types of players. I think it would be a great move if they could get him in the building.

“It would make the midfield stronger which is something they need to do. I think if they could get Rice in they would be happy to ship Fabinho out.“

The former AS Monaco man, who has previously been labelled a ‘monster’ by Alisson Becker, plays such a vital role for the Reds in protecting the defence and breaking up play in the middle of the park.

His performances in recent seasons has seen him become recognised as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world but so far this term he has been miles off the pace.

The 29-year-old is yet to feature for Brazil at the World Cup and the hope is that he can return to his best during the second half of the campaign.

Rice, meanwhile, is showing immense potential and the sort of leadership qualities that would see him thrive on Merseyside.

He has spoken recently about playing in the Champions League and winning trophies which you therefore means he’d be more than open to a move to Anfield and the opportunity to play under our German tactician.

