Fabrizio Romano provides frustrating update for Liverpool in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham ‘alternative’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Brighton are not looking to let Liverpool target Moises Caicedo leave the club in January.

The Ecuador international has impressed for the Seagulls this term meaning Jurgen Klopp has reportedly singled out the 21-year-old as an ‘alternative’ if the Reds fail in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

Roberto De Zerbi‘s side, however, will not allow the midfielder to leave the Amex until the summer at the very earliest with Manchester United also interested in his signature.

“Caicedo is not expected to leave in January, the situation is still the same. Liverpool, Man United but also other clubs are monitoring him; he’s been on Manchester United’s list for years but then nothing happened. I’m sure Brighton will try to keep him at least until June,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

READ MORE: Romano tells Reds fans whether they should be excited by Alexander-Arnold’s blossoming friendship with Bellingham

The south-coast outfit signed Caicedo for £4.5m from Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle early last year and he spent time on loan at Beerschot in Belgium last season.

Despite his tender age, he has the ability to dictate play from the middle of the park and would bring a lot of energy to our midfield – something that has been lacking at times during the current campaign.

Klopp is desperate for reinforcements in the engine room and although Bellingham is the club’s ‘top priority’, Caicedo would offer something different to our current options and could also be significantly cheaper than the Borussia Dortmund star.

It’s no surprise that Brighton aren’t willing to lose a key player halfway through the season and with their No. 25 under contract until the summer of 2025, they have the ability to demand a sizeable fee for his signature.

Playing for a club like Liverpool and having the opportunity to showcase his talent in the Champions League would surely be a dream for the South American so it’ll be interesting to see whether we make a move for him in the coming months.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴