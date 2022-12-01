Romano tells Reds fans whether they should be excited by Alexander-Arnold’s blossoming friendship with Bellingham

Trent Alexander-Arnold and reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham appear to be spending a lot of time together whilst they’re representing England at the World Cup in Qatar but Fabrizio Romano believes Reds fans shouldn’t read too much into their blossoming relationship.

The Scouser uploaded a picture alongside the Borussia Dortmund star last night with the caption: ‘Stroll in the City with Bro @BellinghamJude’ and although the image may have got supporters of Jurgen Klopp’s side excited, the Italian transfer guru has claimed that the 19-year-old has a great relationship with a lot of other members of Gareth Southgate’s squad, not just our No. 66.

“Honestly I don’t think this is a factor for Jude Bellingham. He’s big friend of Erling Haaland as well as of many English national team players,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“This is not a point; Liverpool are in the race for Bellingham, they want Bellingham but Trent or any other player can’t be the real difference at this stage, it’s too early.”

Respected journalist Florian Plettenberg recently hinted that it’s only a matter of time before the former Birmingham City star arrives at Anfield in what was a pretty huge statement from the German.

Other clubs in the Premier League and across Europe are interested in the teenager’s signature but with Bellingham clearly enjoying himself alongside Alexander-Arnold, as well as also speaking highly of Jordan Henderson lately, Merseyside may be his preferred destination when he does decide to leave the Bundesliga outfit.

Liverpool are desperately looking to complete the signing of an elite midfielder and the England youngster certainly appears to tick all the boxes.

He has shined in the German top-flight this term and has also showed that he’s capable of performing in the Champions League.

Although Romano believes we shouldn’t read too much into Trent’s relationship with the Dortmund No. 22, we certainly think the Reds Academy graduate should carry on what he’s doing!

