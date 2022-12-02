(Video) Alexander-Arnold breaks silence on Bellingham picture after ‘Agent Trent’ rumours

Trent Alexander-Arnold helped send Liverpool supporters into a frenzy after he shared a picture with Jude Bellingham and he has now responded to the reaction that came from the image.

Speaking with BBC 5 Live, our No.66 said: “I’m just going out with a mate aren’t I and everyone’s saying ‘Agent Trent’! We went out, a few of us, yesterday, we were given the day off so we had a decent day out. We just decided to get a pic, World Cups are a once, or a couple, in a lifetime moment and so it’s good to get some pictures on board”.

The 24-year-old was full of smiles when he retold the story but it did seem to be a genuine batting off over any rumours being true that the West Derby-born defender was trying to tap-up the Borussia Dortmund teenager.

We’ll have to wait and see whether he is hiding anything but for now, maybe we can lower our expectations of Agent Trent.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold on the Bellingham picture via @5liveSport on Twitter:

Agent Trent? 👀😂 Trent Alexander-Arnold chats about that picture with Jude Bellingham. 📸 Hear more from the #ENG camp on the World Cup Daily podcast, available on @BBCSounds 🎧#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup #AgentTrent — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) December 2, 2022

