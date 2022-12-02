(Video) Darwin Nunez attracts Ghana fury with contentious stamp before penalty kick

Ghana’s players made Darwin Nunez the subject of their fury after the Liverpool striker was seen aiming a stamp toward the penalty spot.

Some fans online seemed to feel that the Uruguayan had aimed his effort at one of the opposition’s boots, though it was made clear in the half-time commentary the spot was the 23-year-old’s intended target as the £64m looked to make Andre Ayew’s task that much harder.

Diego Alonso’s men currently find themselves 2-0 up ahead of the second-half (at the time of writing).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport: