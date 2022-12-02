(Video) Ex-Red scores crucial World Cup goal in final group stage match

Liverpool have a host of current and former players at this year’s World Cup and one ex-Red scored for his nation in the final round of group stage games.

Xherdan Shaqiri put his side in a great position to book their place in the knockout rounds in Qatar and the 31-year-old will be hoping to add to his impressive tally of five goals in 11 games at the greatest stage in international football.

With Jurgen Klopp undoubtedly keeping an eye on his current crop of players, we’re sure he’ll have half an eye on those who he used to manage at Anfield too.

The current Chicago Fire attacker has now performed in six major tournaments for Switzerland and will no doubt have half an eye on extending this run in two years time too.

You can watch the video of Shaqiri’s goal via @itvfootball on Twitter:

