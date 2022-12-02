(Video) “We’re cut from the same cloth” – Henderson on similarities with Bellingham

So many Liverpool fans are eagerly watching England games in the hope that Jude Bellingham could soon be a Liverpool player and his bond with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson seems to be growing stronger every day.

Speaking with England, our skipper compared his on-field intensity to the Borussia Dortmund man: “I can see that in Jude [Bellingham] and it’s incredible to see that from a 19-year-old. We’re cut from the same cloth in terms of how much we love football and dedicate our lives to the game. That helps me warm to him even more because of the maturity he has which is beyond his years”.

It’s clear that the 31-year-old feels a responsibility to look after some of the younger players in Gareth Southgate’s squad and so taking the 19-year-old under his wing may not necessarily relate to him moving to Anfield.

Whatever comes of this though, it’s great to see the leadership qualities that our skipper clearly possesses in huge amounts.

You can view Henderson’s comments on Bellingham (from 1:09) via @England on Twitter:

