Jurgen Klopp’s agent now breaks silence on possible Liverpool exit amid Germany questions

Jurgen Klopp has often been linked with the Germany job, though couldn’t take over from Joachim Low for obvious reasons.

An early exit from the World Cup could lead to Hansi Flick being given the boot, which would raise the possibility again, though it’s not one fans should hold out for judging by Florian Plettenberg’s latest tweet.

The Sky Sports journalist made it clear that the 55-year-old very much intends to honour his new contract with the Reds, which will keep him at the Anfield helm until the summer of 2026.

News #Klopp: Stünde er als Bundestrainer zur Verfügung, sollte sich der DFB von Flick trennen oder Flick zurücktreten? Berater Marc Kosicke sagt bei Sky: „Das ist ein Medienthema. Jürgen hat in Liverpool einen Vertrag bis 2026 und er hat vor, diesen zu erfüllen.“ @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/xUddwPPUJK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 2, 2022

Assuming, then, that the ex-Bayern Miunich boss does vacate his role, we’d have to assume the German tactician would be free from further speculation for at least another two years (dependent on how Die Mannschaft perform at the Euros).

It’s music to the ears of every Liverpool fan at a time where we seem to be losing members of the backroom staff left, right and centre.

Whilst we appear to be having a difficult time of it on and off the pitch, ensuring that Klopp remains the one constant over the next few years will be key to helping us get back to the top of the ladder and competing for silverware once again.

