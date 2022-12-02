Legendary Liverpool coach retires from his role after 36 years at the club

Liverpool supporters have had the pleasure of witnessing some of the greatest players the world has ever seen and one man, whose name still echoes around Anfield today, has announced his retirement from the club – aged 75.

‘Steve Heighway on the wing, we had dreams and songs to sing’ is a familiar sound within the stadium and the man in focus in this line of ‘Fields of Anfield Road’, is ending his lengthy connection with the Reds.

After playing for the team between 1970 and 1981, winning a hugely impressive haul of trophies on the way, the Dublin-born midfielder returned to the club in 1989 to help run the academy.

READ MORE: (Video) “It’s not my responsibility” – Suarez remains defiant over 2010 Ghana handball

Serving in this role until 2007, the former player helped nurture talents such as Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen but was convinced to return to Kirkby in 2015.

Now, as confirmed on the club’s website: ‘Steve Heighway has announced his retirement from his coaching role with the Liverpool FC Academy at the age of 75’.

With a career working for Liverpool spanning nearly four decades, few can argue that the 75-year-old hasn’t given his all in helping the club in every way possible.

Even though he is stepping down though, the statement confirmed that he will still be attending games and helping whenever possible.

A true legend for the club on and off the pitch, enjoy your well earned retirement Steve!

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴