Liverpool face double blow as another Reds employee could be targeted by Man Utd – report

Liverpool may have to steel themselves for a double blow with the club reportedly concerned that Ian Graham could be heading to their arch rivals Manchester United after having handed in his notice.

This news comes courtesy of Football insider, with the Reds set to lose both their director of research and Julian Ward in the summer.

🚨 Liverpool director of research Ian Graham has resigned from his position & will leave club at end of the season. Gave notice earlier in year + #LFC process to find replacement under way. Graham a key figure who was close to Edwards & Ward @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/jxiIRPR6aB — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 24, 2022

The publication has already suggested that the Red Devils are keen on adding the Merseysiders’ former sporting director to their ranks.

As two of the finest options in their respective fields, we could hardly blame Erik ten Hag’s outfit for pursuing both free agents come the summer.

With a potential takeover on the horizon too, Edwards could be given a far more flexible remit than that within which he operated under during his time at Anfield.

Likewise, of course, the same could be said of Jurgen Klopp’s side should FSG manage to secure an appropriate investor or new owner.

Regardless, it’s clear we’ll have a lot of work to do between now and the end of the season to ensure that key backroom positions are filled – and to a high standard.

