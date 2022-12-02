Liverpool’s ‘monster’ finally set to start first World Cup game today – Gulf Times

Fabinho is reportedly finally set to make his first appearance at the Qatar World Cup as Brazil prepares for their upcoming tie with Cameroon.

This update comes courtesy of the Gulf Times as Tite looks to ring the changes with his outfit’s passage through to the Round of 16 already secured.

The Liverpool No.3 – described as a ‘monster’ by compatriot Alisson (covered by the club’s official website) – has struggled to break into the first-XI in light of his poor domestic form, inspiring the manager to opt for the likes of Casemiro and Fred.

It’s rather unfortunate that the Brazilian international’s collapse in performance levels has come at this time after being arguably the most dominant defensive midfielder for several years under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

The good news is that the only way is up for our out-of-sorts 29-year-old and, hopefully, the World Cup will serve as inspiration for a return to form come the second-half of the campaign.

Though the return of Ibrahima Konate has improved our defensive solidity, there’s no question that the backline – and the first-team at large – would benefit significantly from Fabinho getting back to his flying best.

