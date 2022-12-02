Liverpool may have found perfect Bellingham transfer alternative as Fabrizio Romano confirms midfielder’s release clause

Liverpool have their heart set on Jude Bellingham as their ideal midfield signing, though it can’t hurt to have potential alternatives in mind should.

Enzo Fernandez – previously linked to the Reds by Melissa Reddy – is one such option and Fabrizio Romano has reported in a tweet that the Argentine’s release clause is worth £102.9m.

The release clause included into Enzo Fernández contract with Benfica is worth €120m. Club has no intention to sell Enzo or let him leave in January. 🚨🇦🇷 #transfers River Plate also have percentage of future sale on Enzo. pic.twitter.com/IHU04n4ZVV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 1, 2022

With the England international said to be valued at anything between £85.7-£128.6m, it’s highly likely that the Benfica man will be available for a comparatively smaller fee.

Given how well Fernandez is performing at the World Cup, too, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that it wouldn’t necessarily be a gamble to throw such a ginormous figure at the Portuguese-based outfit.

In an ideal world, of course, we’ll manage to snap up Bellingham in the summer – a prospect that’s far from being unrealistic despite the scale of opposition rising around us.

There are a number of factors that will support a Liverpool move for the generational midfielder, prime amongst them being, perhaps, Jurgen Klopp’s positive relations with his old employers.

