Liverpool ‘observing’ a ‘€30m’ midfielder who could be a ‘key player’ for the Reds

Liverpool seem to be interested in half the players in this year’s World Cup and now a new name has been added to the list of those who could possibly arrive at Anfield in the coming transfer windows.

As reported by Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg: ‘News #Amrabat: Been told that many clubs from the Premier League observing him, especially #LFC (next to Bellingham & Caicedo). No negotiations now but he is open to leave #Fiorentina. Salary now around €3-4m + Boni. Price tag: More than €30m! Key player!’.

Sofyan Amrabat is currently part of a Moroccan squad that have impressed many in the competition and thus it would be no surprise to hear that many teams are interested in some of the best players from the nation.

The Fiorentina man has a year-and-a-half left on his current deal in Italy and has been deployed in central and defensive midfield this season, so therefore could be an interesting option to bolster the middle of the pitch.

With the possible departure of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner at the end of the season – all eyes have been on marquee signings like Jude Bellingham but we need some others to also add to our ranks too.

We’ll have to wait and see if the 26-year-old ends up being our man but he’s certainly one to watch for the rest of the tournament in Qatar.

