(Video) BBC capture Liverpool target’s sneaky trick to win penalty v Uruguay

Mohammed Kudus has rightly earned plaudits for his performances domestically and abroad with the Ghana star taking his quality into the World Cup in Qatar.

The Liverpool-linked (according to Fabrizio Romano) Ajax forward showed off his trickery with a cheeky flick over Sergio Rochet to win his side a spot-kick in the first-half of action.

Andre Ayew’s miss ensured that Uruguay avoided an early scare before capitalising with a brace from Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

