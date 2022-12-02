(Video) Ex-Red Luis Suarez on verge of tears as World Cup news filters through

Uruguay had seemed set to go through to the Round of 16 as two goals scored by Giorgian de Arrascaeta put Diego Alonso’s in the driving seat in Group H.

As news filtered through of South Korea’s winning effort against Portugal, however, the mood quickly changed, leaving Luis Suarez anxious and close to tears on the bench.

It’s been a game of great quality and so it would be a massive shame to see both teams out of the Round of 16 should the score remain as it is.

