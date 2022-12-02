(Video) “It’s not my responsibility” – Suarez remains defiant over 2010 Ghana handball

Luis Suarez and Uruguay are set to face Ghana once again in what is a rematch of their famous matchup in 2010, when our former striker handled the ball on the line and helped dump the final African nation out of the continent’s first World Cup tournament.

Speaking with the media ahead of the final group game in this year’s competition, the 35-year-old didn’t seem too apologetic: “I didn’t say sorry because I did the handball but Ghana’s player missed the penalty, not me.

“Maybe I would apologise if I tackled and injured a player but in this situation I took the red card, the referee gave a penalty and it’s not my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty.

“The player who missed it said he’d do the same. It’s not my responsibility to take the penalty.”

In fairness to the former Barcelona man, he isn’t to blame for Asamoah Gyan missing a penalty and then his side losing the shoot-out.

There will be plenty of focus on the forward during the game but he just did what he felt he had to do, in order for his team to win the game – it worked and now 12 years later the events are making headlines again.

Let’s hope that Darwin Nunez can be the man who steals the column inches, after he puts on a fine display in Qatar.

You can watch Suarez’s comments via @SkyFootball on Twitter:

"It's not my fault…I didn't miss the penalty" 👀 Uruguay's Luis Suarez hits back at a reporter who asked if he's ever considered apologising for his infamous handball in the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Ghana. 🇺🇾🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/xZkWdYQBN0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 1, 2022

