Third Liverpool backroom staff exit confirmed as Manchester United fear raised

Liverpool have lost another key employee behind the scenes as head of elite fitness development Jack Ade links up with Michael Beale at Rangers.

News of the switch comes courtesy of the Scottish club’s official website amid reports that the Reds’ director of research, Ian Graham, could be destined for a move to Old Trafford.

The Merseysiders are set to return to competitive action on 22 December as they take on Manchester City in fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

With both Julian Ward and Ian Graham set to depart at the end of the season, it’s perhaps one change too many for the club whilst the turmoil of a potential sale rages on.

There’s every chance that things will end somewhat rosier for the club than some expect given our status as one of the leading outfits in world football.

Though, there’s a great deal of work now to be done for whoever’s holding the reins down the line, be it Fenway or another party entirely.

Ultimately, the Americans’ judgement thus far has largely been sound when it comes to backroom appointments, so we’re not too concerned in that regard should John W. Henry and Co. remain behind the steering wheel.

