(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold has just destroyed his ‘lazy’ critics with telling point

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been subject to a relentless tirade of criticism since the 2022/23 season kicked off.

The England international admitted he felt he was judged to a higher standard that ‘other players aren’t held to’, accusing his critics of holding a ‘lazy opinion’.

To be completely fair, the 24-year-old has admittedly not reached the ludicrous levels we’ve seen him occupy in recent years, though this is far from being an issue endemic to him specifically within the Liverpool squad.

As many have rightly highlighted, it’s extremely challenging for a player, never mind a group, to maintain a standard year after year and there’s no question that the drop in form from players like Fabinho hardly helped matters with the backline.

On our end, we have absolutely no question about the generational nature of our first-choice right-back and back him to succeed in the eyes of his most ardent critics once again.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @talkSPORT: