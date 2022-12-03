Alexander-Arnold’s former teammate praises his attitude despite limited chances with England

Trent Alexander-Arnold is much-loved by the Liverpool supporters but hasn’t been given a chance to shine at England, with one former Red praising our right-back for the way he is behaving despite this.

Writing for The Times, Adam Lallana said: ‘Alexander-Arnold is rightly lauded as one of the best full backs in the world, but he must have, justifiably, felt like he was fourth choice with England recently

‘Yet, his body language when he came on was incredible. There was no sign of sulking, that he didn’t want to be there or that he feels he is just making up the numbers’.

There won’t be too many better placed than our former midfielder to comment on the temperament of the Scouser in our team but it’s fair to say that his brief cameo against USA didn’t present a player with a bad attitude.

It’s not hard to see that Gareth Southgate doesn’t trust the 24-year-old and it would have been interesting to see if he even made the squad, had Reece James been fit enough to travel to Qatar.

Despite our man winning every trophy on offer for the Reds, he’s still played more cup finals for Jurgen Klopp’s side than he has completed 90 minutes for his nation.

We all know the talent that our No.66 possesses and even if he isn’t appreciated by his national team or rival supporters, it’s good to see that his current and former teammates understand his talents too.

