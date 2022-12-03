(Video) Fabinho’s highlights as he makes World Cup debut for Brazil

Fabinho became the seventh Liverpool player to appear in this year’s World Cup when he was handed the start for Brazil in their final group game against Cameroon.

Coach Tite made a host of changes to his starting 11 as his side had already booked their place in the knockout rounds and this paved the way for our No.3 to make his debut on this stage.

Although it was set to be a disappointing evening for the 29-year-old as the African nation won the match 1-0, it would have been a day of immense pride for our midfielder.

Let’s hope it’s not his last chance to shine in Qatar for the player, although Jurgen Klopp and our supporters will be happy to see him rested ahead of the return of domestic football.

You can watch the highlights of Fabinho's performance via เดอะค็อป ไทยแลนด์ on YouTube:

