(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s agent breaks silence on links to German national job

Jurgen Klopp is adored at Liverpool but given his obvious ties to Germany, many from his home nation have been calling for him to become the new manager of their national team.

Following the Germans being knocked out in the group stages in Qatar, Hansi Flick is facing calls to lose his job and amongst the favourites to replace him is our boss.

However, speaking with Sky Germany, the 55-year-old’s agent Marc Kosicke said: ‘This is a media topic, Jurgen has a contract at Liverpool until 2026 and he intends to fulfill it’.

There won’t have been many Liverpool supporters who would have expected the gaffer to leave the club but this level of reassurance is always good to hear.

You can watch the comments from Klopp’s agent via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

