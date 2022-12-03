Lallana on the bond between Henderson and Bellingham with England

Liverpool supporters have enjoyed watching the growing bond between Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold from afar and one ex-Red has commented on how the youngster can learn from our skipper.

Writing for The Times, Adam Lallana said: ‘Every one of these England players has a super-strength and Henderson’s lies in his leadership. What has been interesting from afar is to see how Bellingham interacts with him on and off the pitch. I am sure that Bellingham will have been watching Henderson around the camp and on the field and picking up on the importance of that side of the game. He will look to add that to his make-up’.

The 19-year-old has a long list of suitors at the moment but our supporters are hoping that the increased time that he can spend with two of Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted lieutenants may help convince him on a move to Anfield.

England’s final group stage game against Wales saw our No.14 handed his first start of the tournament by Gareth Southgate and seeing as the Borussia Dortmund man was full of praise for him after the match, it’s clear that he enjoyed playing alongside him.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has a strong bond with our captain and is clearly someone who appreciates what he adds both on and off the pitch, if the Birmingham-born teenager can add this to his game too – he’ll be quite the player.

Let’s hope that the former Birmingham City teenager can learn these skills on Merseyside, following a glimpse at what he could become accustomed to in Qatar.

