(Video) Nunez watches on as Cavani assaults VAR screen

Liverpool supporters may be a little selfish in enjoying the fact that Darwin Nunez is leaving Qatar following his elimination from the World Cup in the group stages.

Across Uruguay though, it’s a state of national mourning and outrage as they watched South Korea take their place in the knockout rounds and felt that VAR missed some contentious incidents in the game.

Because of this, our No.27 was walking in front of Edinson Cavani as he decided to topple the screen used by the referee to communicate with the VAR officials during the match.

It was quite a petulant show of disgust from the player but the lack of reaction from any of his teammates showed that they probably agreed with the motives behind his actions.

You can watch the video of Cavani and Nunez via @FeFeTheOriginal on Twitter:

El que se fue tranquilo con el VAR fue Cavani pic.twitter.com/Gi27gOOP0Z — FeFe (@FeFeTheOriginal) December 2, 2022

