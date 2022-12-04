Serio Aguero explains how Argentina can get the better of Virgil van Dijk in World Cup quarter-final clash

Sergio Aguero has told Argentina all he knows about Virgil van Dijk as the South Americans prepare to face the Netherlands in the quarter-final of the World Cup.

The Liverpool No. 4 captained his nation to a 3-1 defeat of the USA yesterday while Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a 2-1 defeat of Australia in his 1000th professional game.

It means that former Manchester City forward Aguero, who faced the former Saints defender on numerous occasions during his time in the Premier League, has offered some advice to his former international colleagues about the 31-year-old and how he likes to play.

“He is not fast; he has long legs: 10 sprints from me are two from him,” Aguero said to ESPN Argentina (via the Liverpool Echo). “You have to distract him with something else… someone to yell at him from the stands. If I’m there, I’ll start talking to him there.

“He’s big. Once in the Premier League, he said that the most difficult to score was me. He plays with your physique; that is, he is measuring you and you have to find a manoeuvre for him and do it to him so that he eats it because he is not one to go out and push.

“He lets you receive; he waits for you to throw him the long ball and he puts your body in and bye. He plays like that.”

Van Dijk has become recognised as one of the best defenders in the world in recent years following his immense consistency for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Quite remarkably, the Qatar World Cup is the first major international tournament that the ex-Celtic man has played in and he’ll be happy with how his side have performed so far.

Things don’t come much harder than facing the PSG star and he’ll be hungry to taste success with Argentina in what may be his last major tournament for his nation.

