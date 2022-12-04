‘Deserves a lot more credit’ – Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool teammate is ‘criminally underrated’

Trent Alexander-Arnold has described Jordan Henderson as ‘oustanding’ and believes the Liverpool captain is ‘criminally underrated’.

The 32-year-old has been at Anfield since 2011 and although he divides opinion amongst Reds supporters, there’s no denying how vital his experience and leadership is to the side.

The former Sunderland man will be hoping to be named in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI when England face Senegal later today and our No. 66 has explained why his teammate ‘deserves a lot more credit than he is given’.

“I think he is criminally underrated as a footballer,” the England international told the Evening Standard (via Rousing The Kop). “He is someone who can influence games. When people think of him, they think about shouting, running and the dirty side of the game. But on the ball, he is technically an outstanding footballer.

“He is a natural-born leader and you can tell it is not forced, it’s completely natural, he brings that intensity to the team. He demands it from people with his aura and shouting. The way he plays the game is very intense, and you need players like that.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s PL rivals ready to sell £100m man to help fund move for Jude Bellingham – report

“He is an all-round outstanding footballer and he deserves a lot more credit than he is given.”

Henderson demands a lot from himself and his teammates when out on the pitch.

He plays the game at the highest tempo and although there are a number of quality midfielders in the Three Lions squad at the moment, don’t be surprised if our No. 14 retains his spot in the starting XI for the last-16 clash later today.

The midfielder has experience of playing in three Champions League finals and has won every major trophy possible during his time at Liverpool – therefore making him one of the most experienced players in Southgate’s squad.

From the current group of players in Qatar, only Harry Kane has earned more caps than Henderson and we certainly feel that he deserves a lot more credit than he currently gets.

Reds fans are crying out for Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder, potentially another England international in the form of Jude Bellingham, but we believe our captain still has an important role to play on Merseyside for a number of years to come.

Why Scousers don’t support England – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett hits the nail on the head