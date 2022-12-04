(Video) Bellingham & Henderson link up for England opener; glimpse into potentially devestating LFC partnership

Liverpool fans may not be the biggest supporters of the England national team, but they’ll love how the Three Lions’ opener against Senegal came about tonight.

With Gareth Southgate’s side struggling to find the breakthrough against the African champions, reported Reds target Jude Bellingham stepped upto the plate and registered a tidy assist for Jordan Henderson.

The 32-year-old finished neatly past Chelsea ‘keeper Edouard Mendy between the sticks.

It’s a link up that Jurgen Klopp and all Kopites will be hoping to see happening for the Reds sometime in the near future and the way in which the pair embraced each other after the goal was also great to see!

Check the goal out below via @itvfootball on Twitter: