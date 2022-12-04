(Video) Jude Bellingham shows he’s exactly what Liverpool need as he registers sublime pre-assist for England

Reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham was at his best during the first half of England’s last-16 tie with Senegal.

The Borussia Dortmund star registered a neat assist for Jordan Henderson to put the Three Lions 1-0 up against the African champions and the 19-year-old powered his way through the Senegal midfield moments later to provide a delightful pre-assist as Harry Kane doubled England’s lead.

His drive and hunger to win the ball all over the park, especially high up the pitch, is something that Reds fans that are watching on will love and he appears to have all the attributes required to shine if he were to move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has made the 19-year-old his top transfer target and the first 45-minutes of tonight’s clash explains exactly why the German tactician is desperate to win the race for his signature.

After bravely winning the ball with his head deep in his own half, he easily shrugged off a challenge from an opponent and played a brilliantly weighted pass into Phil Foden.

The Manchester City man then set up Kane who fired home his first goal of the tournament.

Check the goal out below via @itvfootball on Twitter: