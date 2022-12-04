‘If the club was to be sold’ – Ex-Red speaks out about FSG’s plans for Liverpool sale

David James believes that although FSG are seeking investment into Liverpool at the moment, the owners will only accept offers from parties that will bring a ‘positive change’ to the club.

John W. Henry and Co released a statement last month that suggested they’re willing to listen to offers for the Merseyside outfit and with reports claiming that they’re leaning towards a partial sale of the club rather than a full one, the ex-Red believes FSG will only complete a deal that is ‘beneficial to the football club’.

“If the club was to be sold, and it’s a big if, their current owners have experience in sport and will want to sell the club to someone that’s in the best interest of Liverpool,” the former goalkeeper told the Games Cabin (via Liverpool World).

READ MORE: ‘Deserves a lot more credit’ – Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool teammate is ‘criminally underrated’

“What they’ve done quite often is listen to the needs of the fans and they value the Liverpool supporters. I believe any change will be a positive change and they’ll only do a deal that’s beneficial to the football club.”

A number of names and different parties have been linked with a move for the FA Cup champions ever since FSG’s announcement – the most recent being a joint Saudi-Qatari venture.

Although investors from the Middle East would be able to provide a huge influx of cash at a time when Reds fans are crying out for new signings, the idea of having owners with questionable human rights records isn’t ideal.

FSG have divided opinion since taking charge of the club back in 2010, but we certainly believe they’ve done a lot more good than bad during their time.

The ongoing redevelopment of Anfield Stadium and the move from Melwood to the state-of-the-art AXA Training Centre are two huge positives, but we understand that the ‘sell before we buy’ policy that they’ve adopted during their time on Merseyside may have run its cause.

Why Scousers don’t support England – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett hits the nail on the head