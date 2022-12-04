Ex-Red claims Germany international ‘would really suit the Premier League’; Liverpool are ‘interested’

Glen Johnson has claimed that Jamal Musiala would start for England if he hadn’t switched his international allegiances to Germany and believes the Bayern Munich youngster would ‘really suit the Premier League’.

The 19-year-old showed glimpses of his impressive potential during the Qatar World Cup despite Hansi Flick’s side failing to progress from the group stages.

The talented midfielder, who was recently told he could be the ‘Messi of the future’, represented the Three Lions up until U21 level before deciding to play at senior level for the four-time World Cup winners.

“Musiala was getting involved in most of Germany’s attacks before they were knocked out. He looks like he would really suit the Premier League,” he said via TEAMTALK.

“I wish he was still English, but he’s probably the last person we need because of the talent we have in his position already.

“Musiala would get into the England team, he would certainly go toe-to-toe with all the other midfielders in the team. I’d definitely say he’s good enough to start for England.”

Former Liverpool defender Johnson has also explained that he’d like to see the versatile playmaker make a move to Liverpool if he was to return to England.

Back in October, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that the FA Cup champions are ‘interested’ in the teenager but the reporter also claimed that there are no talks over any transfer at the moment .

News #Musiala: Based on reports from UK: Yes, #LFC is interested in Musiala. Like any other top club in the world. But a transfer is no topic at this stage. He doesn’t want to leave Bayern and he is not for sale as mentioned by Salihamidzic at Sky. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 4, 2022

Musiala, who spent time at Southampton and Chelsea as a youngster, is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2026 meaning it would take a sizeable fee for him to move on anytime soon.

“I’d like to see Jamal Musiala in a Liverpool or back in a Chelsea shirt, especially with the way he’s playing at the moment. Most top teams would bite their arm off for him,” he added.

The Bayern No. 42 has 12 goals and 10 assists in 22 appearances for his club this term (across all competitions) and those number alone explain why he’s one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

With Jurgen Klopp wanting to sign a new midfielder either in January or at the end of the season, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is believed to be his main transfer target and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of business is completed across the next two transfer windows.

