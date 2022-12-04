Liverpool’s PL rivals ready to sell £100m man to help fund move for Jude Bellingham – report

Liverpool have been joined by Manchester City in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature and the Sky Blues are ready to sell Jack Grealish in order to fund a move for the Borussia Dortmund star.

The 19-year-old is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe following his impressive performances so far this term for both club and country and Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made the former Birmingham City man his main priority.

Pep Guardiola is also a fan of the teenager and he’s willing to let £100m Grealish leave in order to free up some finances for the versatile midfielder, that’s according to a report by Football Insider (via the Liverpool Echo).

The Etihad outfit made Grealish the most expensive player in British football history last summer when he joined from Aston Villa but after failing to live up to expectations, the report claims the Premier League champions will look to earn some of that money back and use the finances to fund a move for the Dortmund man.

The City No. 10 has just one goal and is yet to register an assist for his side this term while Bellingham has been in fine form both in the Bundesliga and in Europe where he has nine goals and three assists.

He has started all of England’s group games at the Qatar World Cup and is one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment.

His impressive attitude coupled with his endless potential means he’s likely to move on from Dortmund at the end of the season – Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted that he’ll ask his star man whether he wants to ‘stay or go’ once he returns from Qatar.

He’s under contract with the Bundesliga giants until 2025, however, so it would take a sizeable fee to bring Bellingham to Merseyside anytime soon.

