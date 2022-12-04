(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Jude Bellingham has just said about Jordan Henderson following England victory

Jude Bellingham has once again heaped huge praise on Jordan Henderson after the two shined for England against Senegal tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side ran out as 3-0 winners against the African champions in the last-16 clash with the 19-year-old Liverpool target registering an assist for the Reds skipper and proving exactly why Jurgen Klopp has made him his top transfer target.

Our No. 14 is a player that is often criticised by fans but his selection in the starting XI was justified and he silenced his critics with a superb performance.

His experience and understanding of the game is vital, especially during knockout games, and it will be hard for Southgate to make any changes to the XI when England face France in the quarter-final on Saturday.

Didier Deschamps’ side will pose a completely different threat compared to Senegal, but the strength and control that the midfield three of Henderson, Bellingham and Rice provides is extremely promising.

It’s great to see the Borussia Dortmund star speaking so highly of Hendo once again and we certainly hope that they’ll be able to call each other teammates at club level in the near future.

Check the teenager’s interview out below via @itvfootball on Twitter:

💬 "I see some of the stuff written about him, it's ridiculous. He's one of the most underrated technically." 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BellinghamJude full of praise for @England teammate @JHenderson 🎤 @GabrielClarke05 pic.twitter.com/6qd11h2Tvd — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 4, 2022

