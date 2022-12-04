Full Liverpool sale could happen soon as potentially mega-rich partnership planning takeover – Albawaba

Liverpool and FSG could reportedly yet be the subject of a takeover bid from a joint Saudi-Qatari venture, according to an alleged claim made by ex-Saudi Arabia international Saeed Al-Owairan.

Jordan-based outlet Albawaba has backed claims made by the Daily Mail that had originally nodded to interest arising from the Middle East following Fenway’s announcement putting the club up for sale.

From various Dubai groups to Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, the Reds have enjoyed a variety of links to groups and individuals across the globe and are understood to still be ‘considering offers for both a full takeover and a minority stake’.

Whilst a full or partial sale will be given serious thought, it’s worth emphasising that John W. Henry and Co. are more than prepared to keep hold of the reins if they can’t identify a suitable party.

Our next owners have to be at least capable of picking up from where FSG left off, building on the commitment to expanding the stadium, looking for new commercial opportunities and, most critically, enabling us to be more competitive in the transfer market.

We know what we’ll likely have to sacrifice to have the kind of financial backing enjoyed by the likes of Newcastle and Manchester City – a step many fans will rightly take exception to – but it’s not entirely out of the question that a group comes in that is capable of pushing Liverpool up into a higher tier.

Even if it’s not the free-spending, consequence-free stratosphere occupied by only a select few outfits in world football.

