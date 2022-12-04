Liverpool journalist clarifies FSG’s official stance on full sale as two new groups now trying to buy the club

Fenway Sports Group have released somewhat conflicting statements on the topic of a potential Liverpool sale since first announcing their intention to seek investment opportunities.

The situation has since been clarified with yet another Merseyside-based journalist stating that a total takeover ‘remains the desired outcome’.

“Publicly, Liverpool’s owners continue to assert that they are also exploring the possibility of attracting new investment that would allow them to retain their controlling stake,” David Lynch wrote for Sporting News. “However, sources familiar with the situation insist that a full sale remains the desired outcome.”

This comes as the same reporter and Jordan-based publication Albawaba assert that a coalition of German investors will compete with a Saudi-Qatari consortium for the keys to the club.

Though there have been assurances that the latter group originates from the private sector, it’s hard to imagine there being a total separation from the state apparatus.

This would complicate a potential deal given the inherently political nature of the city of Liverpool and it’s accompanying football club, not to mention FSG’s reported commitment to protecting their legacy at the English top-flight outfit.

Assuming that the German coalition is genuinely capable of meeting Fenway’s demands, in addition to advancing our ability to compete on and off the pitch,

