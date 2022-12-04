Key Liverpool appointment to be present at Dubai training camp as January target set

Liverpool are set to welcome Jim Moxon’s replacement as club doctor fully into the fold after serving a January notice period, though he will be present come the club’s Dubai training camp.

The Merseysiders had left the position vacant since the summer with the side keen on finding a quality addition to the backroom staff.

“Liverpool’s new club doctor Jonathan Power will be in Dubai but he won’t take on full responsibilities until he has served his notice period in January,” James Pearce wrote for The Athletic.

“The former FA men’s team doctor has been working as a consultant in sports and exercise medicine at the Centre for Sports and Orthopaedic Medicine in Bermuda.

“Sarah Lindsay and Bevin McCartan have been filling the void since Jim Moxon left in July.”

Jonathan Power arrives with a wealth of experience gathered from his time spent as the England men’s team performance medicine doctor, Brentford’s matchday doctor, and head of medical services for Leeds Rhinos.

It leaves us with further potential vacancies at the end of the campaign to address – most critically that of sporting director after Julian Ward handed in his notice along with Ian Graham.

Given the importance of such a position, we’d be far from surprised to see Fenway leave it unfilled until we get a clearer picture of the likelihood of fresh ownership coming in.

There’s an element of expectation that such an eventuality will occur in 2023 and FSG are understood to still be holding talks amid the Qatar World Cup, though a clear frontrunner has yet to be identified.

