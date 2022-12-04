James Pearce confirms Liverpool’s 19-year-old star facing January return after ankle ligament damage

James Pearce has confirmed that Liverpool youngster Marcelo Pitaluga will be out of action until January due to ‘ankle ligament damage’.

The Brazilian ‘keeper has exceeded expectations whilst on loan at Macclesfield, though now looks set to miss as many as four games dependent on the exact return date.

“With Alisson away in Qatar, Caoimhin Kelleher will be the senior goalkeeper with Adrian and academy graduate Harvey Davies as back-up,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic. “Marcelo Pitaluga will also be on the trip as he undergoes treatment. The young Brazilian keeper’s impressive loan spell at non-League Macclesfield has been interrupted by ankle ligament damage that’s set to keep him sidelined until January.

Meanwhile, within the first-team, there’s some good news for Luis Diaz, Naby Keita and Joel Matip ahead of the Reds’ impending warm weather training camp in Dubai.

There’s a great deal of excitement about the potential on offer from the 19-year-old shotstopper and, hopefully, he can be the man to step up should our fears of a possible exit from Caoimhin Kelleher become a reality.

We could hardly begrudge the Irishman from pursuing an increased share of minutes at another outfit given his clear quality, of course, though it would be a shame to lose such a competent second-choice to Alisson Becker.

Fingers crossed Pitaluga’s recovery doesn’t encounter any unexpected hurdles and we can get him back out on the pitch to continue his upward trajectory.

