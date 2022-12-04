New coalition ‘further along’ with Liverpool bid than joint Saudi-Qatari venture as competition heats up – report

Liverpool have attracted a flurry of recent interest from an assortment of investors with a German coalition now revealed to be particularly keen on the Premier League-based outfit.

Following news of a potential bid to be tabled by a joint Saudi-Qatari venture, David Lynch of Sporting News now reports that the aforementioned group ‘are further along in the process of tabling a bid to Fenway Sports Group’.

It’s news that will come as music to the ears of John W. Henry and Co. as the Americans look to both maximise their potential profit and ensure that the club remains in good hands going forward.

READ MORE: ‘Oh, bloody hell’ – Ben Foster insists ‘I’m not joking’ with unpopular claim about Liverpool World Cup star

‘Good hands’ will mean more than simply an owner(s) capable of advancing the interests of the side on and off the pitch; fans will be particularly keen to see our new stewards reflect, as closely as possible, the morals and politics of the city of Liverpool.

There’s no such thing as a socialist billionaire, of course, but any group that comes in has to keep a line of communication open between the club and supporters to ensure an element of accountability in their decision-making.

We appreciate it will be extremely difficult to find an appropriate party capable of closing the gap, financially speaking, to the likes of Manchester City whilst also making decisions in line with our values.

Why Scousers don’t support England – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett hits the nail on the head