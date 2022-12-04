Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he didn’t know who England teammate was when sharing room on international duty

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he was unsure who Aaron Ramsdale was after he was placed in a room with the Arsenal goalkeeper during international duty as a youngster.

The Scouser also revealed that he struggles to open up with people he’s never met before but admitted it didn’t take long for the pair to get on ‘like a house on fire’ after finding a unique bond over Harry Potter movies.

“I remember going into my room one time, I opened the door and see some kid from Stoke just in there,” the Liverpool full back said (as quoted by GOAL). “Some goalie I don’t know. I’m thinking: ‘Who the hell did they stick me with here?’ Because I’m not good with new people. I’m not good at all with new people. I struggle to open up, so when I don’t know people, I don’t mean it I just can’t open up, I can’t be myself around them…

“But as soon as we started talking we started laughing, blah blah blah, got on like a house on fire to be honest. We always speak about stuff we used to do. We used to have Harry Potter marathons in the room. Just every camp throughout the camps we’d just night by night watch a new Harry Potter every night. That was our thing.”

Ramsdale has had to settle for a spot on the bench for the entirety of the Qatar World Cup so far as Jordan Pickford has been preferred between the sticks by Gareth Southgate.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has also been named as a substitute in all three group games but featured during the final 30 minutes of England’s 3-0 defeat of Wales.

Both players will have the chance to spend more time together tonight as they’ve once again been named on the bench for the Three Lions’ clash with Senegal in the last-16.

We’re sure that the Scouser means no disrespect to the former Sheffield United ‘keeper, but it’s quite funny to hear him say he wasn’t too sure who he was.

Ramsdale has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, however, and is one of the main reasons why the Gunners are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in the league this term and is unfortunate to not be Southgate’s first choice.

