(Video) ‘He’s the GOAT’ – YouTubers blown away by what Trent Alexander-Arnold did during football challenge

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined the Beta Squad panel for a game of ‘guess the footballer’ and did not shirk an opportunity to showcase his talent on the turf.

The experts had to determine which individual out of lineup of five was a genuine professional footballer.

After asking one of the suspects to perform a crossbar challenge, the England international was encouraged to shake off his shoes and have a go himself – to which he duly obliged and succeeded, to the delight of his newfound colleagues.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Beta Squad’s official YouTube channel: