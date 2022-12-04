Virgil van Dijk now makes claim about Liverpool’s next owners as FSG ‘considering offers’

Virgil van Dijk made clear his faith in the decision-makers behind the scenes at Liverpool Football Club when questioned about FSG’s decision to invite investment.

The Sunday World’s Kevin Palmer relayed the 31-year-old’s comments on Twitter following the Netherlands’ 3-1 victory over the USA.

Van Dijk on FSG selling Liverpool: “I have full trust in Liverpool. We are a very established club, one of the biggest in the world and that will stay that way. Whoever comes in to fill in those roles, they will do very well.” #LFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 3, 2022

The Americans are said to remain in talks with various groups and are, according to James Pearce’s latest report for The Athletic, ‘considering offers for both a full takeover and a minority stake’

Fears have been raised that the Glazer family’s decision to nudge Manchester United into the spotlight could make life a great deal more difficult for Mike Gordon and Co. in their bid to secure fresh ownership.

It’s not a view we necessarily share here at Empire of the Kop given the global stature of the club, the quality of the manager at the helm and the comparative investment needs.

There’s no denying that the Red Devils are currently the commercial kings in the Premier League – an area Liverpool are quickly catching up in – though there’s no clear need to pump funds into the regeneration of our training ground nor stadium thanks to Fenway’s efforts over the last decade.

On the pitch, too, though our start to the campaign hasn’t reflected that general reality since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins from Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool are generally more competitive than our arch rivals and represent less of a risk as far as guaranteed success is concerned.

