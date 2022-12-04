‘No disrespect’ – Virgil van Dijk scoffs at idea of ‘very talented’ LFC target joining Manchester United

‘No disrespect’ – Virgil van Dijk scoffs at idea of ‘very talented’ LFC target joining Manchester United

Virgil van Dijk appeared to scoff at the idea of Cody Gakpo moving to Manchester United within the near future.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Fabrizio Romano relaying the Dutchman’s comments to The Athletic.

The Netherlands have since progressed through to the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup following a resounding 3-1 victory over the USA.

The Liverpool-linked attacker – according to the transfer news guru who told Caught Offside that we’ve sent scouts to observe the 23-year-old during his time with PSV – would no doubt make a fine addition to any top side in Europe judging by the quality of his performances in Doha.

Our No.4’s comments on the matter would, at the very least, appear to suggest that Manchester United isn’t a genuine option for his international teammate, though the same can’t be said for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

That having been said, Van Dijk’s presence could play a role in swaying Gakpo toward an Anfield switch, should we desire it.

Given the midfield remains a clear priority, of course, it’s not a transfer that would be in our best interests as things currently stand.

