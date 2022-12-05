(Video) Watch Alisson’s superb save as Brazil decimate South Korea in opening 30 minutes

Alisson Becker is without question one of the leading goalkeepers in world football and it certainly wouldn’t trouble Liverpool fans to suggest that he’s the best option in his department in the sport full stop.

The Brazilian showcased his shotstopping ability (a string to his bow that he rarely gets to show off due to his superb positioning) with a fine save to deny South Korea in the first-half of action.

Tite’s men utterly blew their opposition away with three goals scored in under 30 minutes of action and look (at the time of writing) on course to join the likes of England and France in the quarter-finals.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @oocbmidiass (via @Watch_LFC):