(Video) Alisson produces save of the tournament with instinctive stop of stinging half-volley shot

Alisson Becker was on hand once again to spare the Brazil side a conceded effort as he pulled off an instinctive save from a superbly hit half-volley.

The Liverpool No.1 was admittedly powerless to stop an incredible long-range strike, courtesy of Paik Seung-ho, though has otherwise been flawless for Tite’s outfit as they look set to join England in the quarter-finals.

Judging by the Selecao’s form, you’d be hard-pressed not to label them favourites to lift the World Cup – especially with our Brazilian international between the sticks.

