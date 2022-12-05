(Image) Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold and Henderson hilariously recreate England celebration

Liverpool supporters would have been happy to see Jordan Henderson perform well for England and also enjoying the growing between our captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham.

Following the 32-year-old’s goal for his national side, he and the 19-year-old midfielder shared an intense stare down and following the game the trio recreated this and the results make for great viewing.

With the Borussia Dortmund man watching on with a huge grin on his face, the two Reds went head-to-head and everyone looked to be in high spirits.

It may even be worth letting Gareth Southgate’s side do well in the competition, if the bond between this trio grows further and we could possibly see the Birmingham-born teen make a move to Anfield.

You can view the image of the Bellingham, Henderson and Alexander-Arnold via @England on Twitter:

