(Video) What Bellingham did to England fans after Henderson’s goal

Jordan Henderson scored England’s opening goal against Senegal thanks to an assist from Jude Bellingham and the Borussia Dortmund man was quick to send a message to the present supporters after his finish.

Thanks to a video captured by David Ornstein from inside the Al Bayt Stadium you can see the 19-year-old point to our captain and insist that the English supporters praise him for his role in Gareth Southgate’s team.

Considering the Tweet sent by the midfielder after the match too, it’s clear that he really looks up to the 32-year-old and has enjoyed playing alongside him in Qatar.

Whether that means he will soon become a member of Jurgen Klopp’s team at Anfield, we’ll have to wait and see.

You can watch the video of Henderson and Bellingham via @David_Ornstein on Twitter:

🚨 Jordan Henderson pointed crowd to Jude Bellingham for role in England opener & Bellingham responded by doing the same back to Henderson. Bellingham spoke pre-match about how close the pair have become on & off the pitchhttps://t.co/EHiuGzDh5H#FIFAWorldCup #ENG #SEN #ENGSEN pic.twitter.com/TpZOR4IrlN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 4, 2022

