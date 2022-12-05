Bellingham’s six-word Twitter post dedicated to Jordan Henderson

Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson linked up to score England’s opening goal in their knockout round victory over Senegal and it’s safe to say that the pair clearly have a lot of respect for each other.

Following our skipper’s first start of the tournament against USA, the 19-year-old spoke about how much he enjoyed playing alongside him and then followed this up with another glowing report after the match against the AFCON champions.

As if this wasn’t enough though, the Borussia Dortmund man then took to his Twitter account to post four pictures of himself and our No.14 before writing: ‘Put some respect on his name.🤝🏽

@JHenderson’.

Despite all the accolades that our captain has won during his Anfield career, there are still so many football fans who don’t appreciate what he brings to a team but it’s obvious that the Birmingham-born teen does.

There will of course be many jumping to conclusions from these interactions between the pair and whether it be in hope or expectation of a transfer to Liverpool, it’s safe to say that what’s happening in Qatar may be putting us in a stronger position to convince the midfielder that he should move to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

For now though, we can continue to watch from afar and hope that the budding relationship between the pair, and with Trent Alexander-Arnold, grows enough for us to convince him of a move to Merseyside.

You can view the post by Bellingham about Henderson via @BellinghamJude on Twitter:

